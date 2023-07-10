Here’s what happened Monday on the fourth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G/SF Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Started, played 26:17, scored 15 points with 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 turnover in Philadelphia’s 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Was 6 of 11 (54.5 percent) from the field, 1 of 2 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 4 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-3 76ers (1-2 Salt Lake City, 1-1 Las Vegas): Played in five games and started three, averaged 25 minutes, 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steal and 0.8 turnovers. Has shot 27 of 53 (50.9 percent) from the field, 7 of 20 (35 percent) from 3-point range and 11 of 18 (61.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Tuesday’s schedule

Rockets (Tari Eason, Darius Days) vs. Thunder (KJ Williams), 5:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Trail Blazers (Duop Reath) vs. Hornets, 7:30 p.m., NBA-TV