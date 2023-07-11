The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder gave their starters the night off Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League.

While former LSU star and Rockets starter Tari Eason had fun relaxing and watching the game in street clothes, two other Tigers got chances to step into starting roles.

Ex-LSU star Darius Days scored 8 points as a Rockets starting power forward in a 105-92 win over the Thunder. Tigers’ rookie KJ Williams of the Thunder had a double-double.

Playing the role he did this past season for LSU after transferring from Murray State last season, the 6-10 Williams started at center and scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

He showed all of his inside-outside offensive packages. He finished pick and rolls. He caught tough passes in traffic and converted them into buckets. He swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key, his favorite spot as a Tiger.

Williams is an undrafted free agent after averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 33 games (all starts) for LSU this past season. His 583 points and 254 rebounds in his one season as a Tiger made him the seventh LSU player since 1978-79 to score at least 575 points and grab 250 rebounds in a season. He finished second in the SEC scoring and in the top 10 in both rebounds and field goal percentage.

Here’s what happened with the four former Tigers playing on the fifth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

F Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Did not play (coach’s decision)

Eason’s summer league stats for the 3-0 Rockets: Played and started in two games, averaged 32.2 minutes, 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots, 1 steal and 3.5 turnovers. Has shot 19 of 39 (48.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

F Darius Days (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 15:47, scored 8 points with 3 rebounds and 0 turnovers in Houston’s 105-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Was 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the field, 2 of 3 (66.6 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 (00.0 percent) from the free throw line.

Days’ summer league stats for the 3-0 Rockets: Played in two games (one start), averaging 15½ minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1 turnover. Has shot 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the field, 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 (00.0 percent) from the free throw line.

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Started and played 25:59 in Oklahoma City’s 105-92 loss to the Houston Rockets, Scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and 1 turnover. Was 8 of 13 (61.4 percent) from the field, 1 of 4 (25 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Williams’ summer league stats for the 4-2 Thunder (2-1 Salt Lake City, 1-1 Las Vegas): Started and played in two games, averaging 22 minutes, 12 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover. Has shot 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 5 (40 percent) from the free throw line.

F Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 23:41, scored 12 points with 9 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 2 steals, 2 assists and 1 turnover in Portland’s 97-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Was 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Reath’s summer league stats for the 2-1 Trail Blazers: Played in three games (started one), has averaged 21.2 minutes, 11.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots. Has shot 10 of 27 (37 percent) from the field, 1 of 4 (25 percent) from 3-point range and 8 of 9 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line.

Wednesday’s schedule

Thunder (KJ Williams) vs. Pacers, 6:30 p.m., NBA-TV