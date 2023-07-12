News More News
Day 6 Las Vegas Summer League: No Tigers in action

Former LSU star Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets is tied for fifth in scoring in the Las Vegas Summer League averaging 23 points.
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

No ex-LSU Tigers played Wednesday on the sixth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Looking ahead to Thursday's action, the Houston Rockets (3-0) with ex-LSU stars Tari Eason and Darius Days, will attempt to remain unbeaten heading into Saturday's playoff when they face the Golden State Warriors (0-3).

Here's what happened on Wednesday with the lone ex-Tiger on the schedule:

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Did not play (coach’s decision) in a 98-87 win over the Indiana Pacers

Williams’ summer league stats for the 4-2 Thunder (2-1 Salt Lake City, 2-1 Las Vegas: Started and played in two games, averaging 22 minutes, 12 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover. Has shot 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 5 (40 percent) from the free throw line.

Thursday’s games

76ers (Ja’Vonte Smart) vs. Hawks, 2:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Rockets (Tari Eason, Darius Days) vs. Warriors, 6 p.m., ESPN

Trail Blazers (Duop Reath) vs. Magic, 8 p.m., ESPN2

