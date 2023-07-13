Former LSU forward Darius Days continued his torrid shooting Thursday night in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Days, getting a second straight start for Houston with the Rockets resting their starters for this weekend’s playoffs, hit 5 of 10 3-pointers in a 118-101 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The wins advanced the Rockets (4-0) to the semifinals as they got a bye.

Day, who made his first 4 of 6 3’s vs. the Warriors, finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds. In his three Vegas games, Days is shooting 58 percent from the field and 53 percent in 3’s.

Here’s what happened with the four former Tigers playing on the seventh day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G/SF Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Started, played 31:01, scored 14 points with 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 turnover in Philadelphia’s 99-98 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Was 5 of 10 (50 percent) from the field, 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-4 76ers (1-2 Salt Lake City, 1-2 Las Vegas): Played in six games and started four, averaged 26 minutes, 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover. Has shot 32 of 63 (50.9 percent) from the field, 8 of 23 (35 percent) from 3-point range and 14 of 22 (61.1 percent) from the free throw line.

F Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Did not play (coach’s decision)

Eason’s summer league stats for the 4-0 Rockets: Played and started in two games, averaged 31 minutes, 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots, 1 steal and 3.5 turnovers. Has shot 19 of 39 (48.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

F Darius Days (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 25:07, scored 16 points with 7 rebounds and 1 turnover in Houston’s 118-101 win over the Golden State Warriors. Was 5 of 10 (50 percent) from the field, 5 of 10 (50 percent percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 1 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Days’ summer league stats for the 4-0 Rockets: Played in three games (two starts), averaging 19 minutes, 10.7 points, 5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1 turnover. Has shot 11 of 19 (58 percent) from the field, 9 of 17 (53 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 1 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 14:52, scored 12 points with 5 rebounds, 1 blocked shot, 3 steals, 1 assist and 1 turnover in Portland’s 88-71 win over the Orlando Magic. Was 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the field, 1 of 1 (100 percent) from 3-point range and 3 of 3 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Reath’s summer league stats for the 3-1 Trail Blazers: Played in four games (started one), has averaged 18 minutes, 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. Has shot 17 of 34 (50 percent) from the field, 2 of 5 (40 percent) from 3-point range and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Friday’s games

76ers (Ja’Vonte Smart) vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Thunder (KJ Williams) vs. Wizards, 4 p.m., ESPNU