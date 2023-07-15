Two former LSU standouts have advanced to the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League semifinals starting Sunday while three other ex-Tigers play consolation games Saturday and Sunday.

Forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days of the second-seeded Houston Rockets, one of three unbeaten Vegas summer league teams at 4-0 with Cleveland and Utah, play in a Sunday semi vs. No. 3 seed Utah. The winner moves into Monday’s 8 p.m. finals against the winner of Sunday’s other semi between No. 1 Cleveland and No. 4 Brooklyn.

Here's what happened with the two former Tigers playing on the eighth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G/SF Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Started, played 26:55, scored 13 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 2 turnovers in Philadelphia’s 102-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Was 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from the field, 0 of 4 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 3 of 3 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-5 76ers (1-2 Salt Lake City, 1-3 Las Vegas): Played in seven games and started five, averaged 26 minutes, 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1 steals and 1.1 turnovers. Has shot 37 of 78 (47.4 percent) from the field, 8 of 27 (29.6 percent) from 3-point range and 17 of 68 percent) from the free throw line.

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Started, played 19:20 in Oklahoma City’s 105-89 loss to the Washington Wizards. Scored 7 points with 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 blocked shots and 1 turnover. Was 3 of 9 (33.3 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Williams’ summer league stats for the 4-3 Thunder (2-1 Salt Lake City, 2-2 Las Vegas: Started and played in three games, averaging 20 minutes, 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover. Has shot 13 of 28 (46.4 percent) from the field, 1 of 8 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 6 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Sunday's games (consolation)

Philadelphia 76ers (Ja'Vonte Smart) vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 2:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Oklahoma City Thunder. (KJ Williams) vs. San Antonio Spurs, 6:30 p.m, NBA-TV

Portland Trail Blazers (Duop Reath) vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday's games (semifinals)

Rockets (Tari Eason, Darius Days) vs. Jazz, 5 p.m., ESPN