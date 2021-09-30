The lead storyline to LSU's positive start to SEC play was an exorcism of the defensive demons that had haunted the program for 11 months.

Coach Ed Orgeron and company went outside their admitted comfort zone and, for the first time in the former defensive line coach's tenure, dropped eight players into coverage for the majority of the game.

And the result was a 28-25 defeat of a Mississippi State outfit that had torched the Tigers to record-setting heights to open the 2020 season.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at the Tigers turned the matchup and outcome of a year ago on its head in Starkville, Miss.

