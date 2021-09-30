DBs earn career-best marks in 92-snap efforts | PFF Defensive Grades
The lead storyline to LSU's positive start to SEC play was an exorcism of the defensive demons that had haunted the program for 11 months.
Coach Ed Orgeron and company went outside their admitted comfort zone and, for the first time in the former defensive line coach's tenure, dropped eight players into coverage for the majority of the game.
And the result was a 28-25 defeat of a Mississippi State outfit that had torched the Tigers to record-setting heights to open the 2020 season.
Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.
Here's a closer look at the Tigers turned the matchup and outcome of a year ago on its head in Starkville, Miss.
And click here for more information on a potential breakout performance by tight end Kole Taylor and the way the receiver and running backs rotations carried into SEC play.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news