Deadline approaching for SEC basketball players
There are 14 basketball players from Southeastern Conference schools who have until Wednesday night to withdraw from next month’s NBA draft.
These players did not hire an agent, so they have retained their college eligibility. Now, these players must withdraw from the NBA draft by May 30 in order to be eligible for next season.
LSU has one player in that situation – sophomore-to-be point guard Tremont Waters. All reports indicate that Waters will return to the Tigers program, but he has yet to make a public announcement. LSU has lost one player to the NBA draft – senior-to-be wing Brandon Sampson.
Here is a list by school of the players who played key roles last season and will not return for the 2018-19 campaign. The players who have yet to make the decision about the NBA are also listed.
ALABAMA
Collin Sexton: 30 minutes, 19.2 points, 3.6 assists, 45% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Braxton Key: 25 minutes, 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 25% 3-point shooting (transferring to Virginia)
ARKANSAS
Jaylen Barford: 31 minutes, 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 47% FG shooting, 43% 3-point shooting (senior)
Daryl Macon: 31 minutes, 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, 45% FG shooting, 42% 3-point shooting (senior)
Anton Beard: 30 minutes, 9.5 points, 3.0 assists, 39% FG shooting, 33% 3-point shooting (senior)
AUBURN
Desean Murray: 24 minutes, 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 32% 3-point shooting (transferring to Western Kentucky)
Players who have not made decision regarding NBA
Mustapha Heron: 29 minutes, 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 44% FG shooting, 33% 3-point shooting
Bryce Brown: 31 minutes, 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 40% FG shooting, 38% 3-point shooting
Jared Harper: 31 minutes, 13.2 points, 5.4 assists, 36% FG shooting, 36% 3-point shooting
Austin Wiley: ineligible last season
FLORIDA
Egor Koulechov: 31 minutes, 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting (senior)
Chris Chiozza: 32 minutes, 11.1 points, 6.1 assists, 42% FG shooting, 35% 3-point shooting (senior)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Jalen Hudson: 27 minutes, 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting
GEORGIA
Yante Maten: 34 minutes, 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (senior)
Juwan Parker: 24 minutes, 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 39% FG shooting, 37% 3-point shooting (senior)
KENTUCKY
Kevin Knox: 32 minutes, 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 45% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Shai Gilgous-Alexander: 34 minutes, 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 49% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Hamidou Diallo: 25 minutes, 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 43% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Players who have not made decision regarding NBA
PJ Washington: 27 minutes, 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 52% FG shooting
Wenyen Gabriel: 23 minutes, 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 44% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting
Jarred Vanderbilt: 17 minutes, 5.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 43% FG shooting
LSU
Duop Reath: 24 minutes, 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 54% FG shooting, 42% 3-point shooting (senior)
Aaron Epps: 24 minutes, 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 52% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (senior)
Brandon Sampson: 19 minutes, 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 48% FG shooting, 35% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Tremont Waters: 33 minutes, 15.9 points, 6.0 assists, 42% FG shooting, 35% 3-point shooting
OLE MISS
Deandre Burnett: 28 minutes, 13.5 points, 3.9 assists, 38% FG shooting, 36% 3-point shooting (senior)
Markel Crawford: 31 minutes, 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 39% FG shooting, 28% 3-point shooting (senior)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Xavian Stapleton: 20 minutes, 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 39% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (transferring to Florida Atlantic)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Quinndary Weatherspoon: 31 minutes, 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 48% FG shooting, 31% 3-point shooting
MISSOURI
Kassius Robertson: 36 minutes, 16.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 42% FG shooting, 43% 3-point shooting (senior)
Jordan Barnett: 34 minutes, 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 45% FG shooting, 41% 3-point shooting (senior)
Michael Porter: 18 minutes, 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 33% FG shooting, 30% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Jontay Porter: 25 minutes, 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 44% FG shooting, 36% 3-point shooting
SOUTH CAROLINA
Frank Booker: 27 minutes, 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 43% FG shooting, 41% 3-point shooting (senior)
Wesley Myers: 22 minutes, 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 38% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting (senior)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Brian Bowen: ineligible last season
TENNESSEE
James Daniel: 20 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.8 assists, 37% FG shooting, 37% 3-point shooting (senior)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Admiral Schofield: 28 minutes, 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 45% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting
TEXAS A&M
Tyler Davis: 29 minutes, 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 59% FG shooting (NBA)
DJ Hogg: 31 minutes, 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 38% 3-point shooting (NBA)
Robert Williams: 26 minutes, 10.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 63% FG shooting (NBA)
Duane Wilson: 24 minutes, 9.0 points, 4.0 assists, 39% FG shooting, 29% 3-point shooting (senior)
Tonny Trocha-Morelos: 22 minutes, 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 31% 3-point shooting (senior)
Player who has not made decision regarding NBA
Admon Gilder: 32 minutes, 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting
VANDERBILT
Jeff Roberson: 34 minutes, 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 48% FG shooting, 41% 3-point shooting (senior)
Riley LaChance: 32 minutes, 14.1 points, 3.2 assists, 46% FG shooting, 42% 3-point shooting (senior)
Matthew Fisher-Davis: 26 minutes, 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 38% FG shooting, 33% 3-point shooting (senior)