There are 14 basketball players from Southeastern Conference schools who have until Wednesday night to withdraw from next month’s NBA draft.

These players did not hire an agent, so they have retained their college eligibility. Now, these players must withdraw from the NBA draft by May 30 in order to be eligible for next season.

LSU has one player in that situation – sophomore-to-be point guard Tremont Waters. All reports indicate that Waters will return to the Tigers program, but he has yet to make a public announcement. LSU has lost one player to the NBA draft – senior-to-be wing Brandon Sampson.

Here is a list by school of the players who played key roles last season and will not return for the 2018-19 campaign. The players who have yet to make the decision about the NBA are also listed.

ALABAMA

Collin Sexton: 30 minutes, 19.2 points, 3.6 assists, 45% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Braxton Key: 25 minutes, 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 25% 3-point shooting (transferring to Virginia)

ARKANSAS

Jaylen Barford: 31 minutes, 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 47% FG shooting, 43% 3-point shooting (senior)

Daryl Macon: 31 minutes, 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, 45% FG shooting, 42% 3-point shooting (senior)

Anton Beard: 30 minutes, 9.5 points, 3.0 assists, 39% FG shooting, 33% 3-point shooting (senior)

AUBURN

Desean Murray: 24 minutes, 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 32% 3-point shooting (transferring to Western Kentucky)

Players who have not made decision regarding NBA

Mustapha Heron: 29 minutes, 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 44% FG shooting, 33% 3-point shooting

Bryce Brown: 31 minutes, 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 40% FG shooting, 38% 3-point shooting

Jared Harper: 31 minutes, 13.2 points, 5.4 assists, 36% FG shooting, 36% 3-point shooting

Austin Wiley: ineligible last season

FLORIDA

Egor Koulechov: 31 minutes, 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting (senior)

Chris Chiozza: 32 minutes, 11.1 points, 6.1 assists, 42% FG shooting, 35% 3-point shooting (senior)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Jalen Hudson: 27 minutes, 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting

GEORGIA

Yante Maten: 34 minutes, 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (senior)

Juwan Parker: 24 minutes, 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 39% FG shooting, 37% 3-point shooting (senior)

KENTUCKY

Kevin Knox: 32 minutes, 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 45% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Shai Gilgous-Alexander: 34 minutes, 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 49% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Hamidou Diallo: 25 minutes, 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 43% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Players who have not made decision regarding NBA

PJ Washington: 27 minutes, 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 52% FG shooting

Wenyen Gabriel: 23 minutes, 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 44% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting

Jarred Vanderbilt: 17 minutes, 5.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 43% FG shooting





LSU

Duop Reath: 24 minutes, 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 54% FG shooting, 42% 3-point shooting (senior)

Aaron Epps: 24 minutes, 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 52% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (senior)

Brandon Sampson: 19 minutes, 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 48% FG shooting, 35% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Tremont Waters: 33 minutes, 15.9 points, 6.0 assists, 42% FG shooting, 35% 3-point shooting





OLE MISS

Deandre Burnett: 28 minutes, 13.5 points, 3.9 assists, 38% FG shooting, 36% 3-point shooting (senior)

Markel Crawford: 31 minutes, 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 39% FG shooting, 28% 3-point shooting (senior)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Xavian Stapleton: 20 minutes, 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 39% FG shooting, 34% 3-point shooting (transferring to Florida Atlantic)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Quinndary Weatherspoon: 31 minutes, 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 48% FG shooting, 31% 3-point shooting

MISSOURI

Kassius Robertson: 36 minutes, 16.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 42% FG shooting, 43% 3-point shooting (senior)

Jordan Barnett: 34 minutes, 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 45% FG shooting, 41% 3-point shooting (senior)

Michael Porter: 18 minutes, 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 33% FG shooting, 30% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Jontay Porter: 25 minutes, 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 44% FG shooting, 36% 3-point shooting

SOUTH CAROLINA

Frank Booker: 27 minutes, 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 43% FG shooting, 41% 3-point shooting (senior)

Wesley Myers: 22 minutes, 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 38% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting (senior)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Brian Bowen: ineligible last season

TENNESSEE

James Daniel: 20 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.8 assists, 37% FG shooting, 37% 3-point shooting (senior)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Admiral Schofield: 28 minutes, 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 45% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting

TEXAS A&M

Tyler Davis: 29 minutes, 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 59% FG shooting (NBA)

DJ Hogg: 31 minutes, 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 38% 3-point shooting (NBA)

Robert Williams: 26 minutes, 10.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 63% FG shooting (NBA)

Duane Wilson: 24 minutes, 9.0 points, 4.0 assists, 39% FG shooting, 29% 3-point shooting (senior)

Tonny Trocha-Morelos: 22 minutes, 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 41% FG shooting, 31% 3-point shooting (senior)

Player who has not made decision regarding NBA

Admon Gilder: 32 minutes, 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 46% FG shooting, 40% 3-point shooting

VANDERBILT

Jeff Roberson: 34 minutes, 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 48% FG shooting, 41% 3-point shooting (senior)

Riley LaChance: 32 minutes, 14.1 points, 3.2 assists, 46% FG shooting, 42% 3-point shooting (senior)

Matthew Fisher-Davis: 26 minutes, 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 38% FG shooting, 33% 3-point shooting (senior)