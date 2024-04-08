Death Valley Insider content now available on the Autograph app
Here at DeathValleyInsider.com our number one goal is to provide LSU fans with one of the top communities to not only get the inside scoop on your LSU Tigers but also to come and chat with like-minded fans just like you.
We're always looking to provide the best experience to LSU Tiger fans everywhere, as one of the most passionate fan bases in all of college sports.
Whether it's turning Omaha, Nebraska into Baton Rouge North for the College World Series, record breaking crowds for LSU Gymnastics, a packed PMAC to support men's and women's basketball or a Saturday Night in Death Valley, we know that LSU fans always bring the juice. So, why not get rewarded for your love and passion for LSU sports?
We think you should and that's why we're thrilled to announce our partnership with Autograph.
What is Autograph?
If you're not already familiar with Autograph. It's an app for your phone that was co-founded by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady with one mission in mind, to change the fan experience for the better. Autograph is where real fans get unreal rewards. The first app to centralize, track and reward fans for loving what they love most, turning passion into access and experiences.
How does it work?
The app allows you access to all of the top college sports content covering your favorite teams. Read articles from your favorite team's blogs and publishers directly in the app, listen to the top podcasts, then refer your squad and get rewarded together.
Download the Autograph app and start getting rewarded for all the things you already do as a fan, like reading news, listening and watching college basketball coverage and attending events. It’s that simple.
The more active you are, the more rewards you get
Get ranked and level up and see how you stack up against other LSU fans on Autograph's team leaderboard. Level up in status and unlock unique rewards. Unlock the most flex-worthy rewards, curated exclusively for you.
So, what are you waiting for? Download the Autograph app today and start unlocking your rewards just for being an LSU fan and doing the things you already do.