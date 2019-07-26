Decision Day: What to expect at Jaquelin Roy's announcement party
Louisiana's top prospect is set to make his announcement on Friday and he has the full attention of LSU recruitniks eager to beat Alabama for a sought after in-state defensive lineman.Jaquelin Roy ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news