TigerDetails - Defensive coordinator candidate Marcus Freeman joins Notre Dame staff

LSU's search for its next defensive coordinator continues.

Notre Dame announced Friday the hiring of Marcus Freeman to lead its defense.

The Cincinnati defensive coordinator was among the hottest names in both the Tigers' and Irish's searches to fill the same position on their staffs.

The former Ohio State linebacker had worked with the Bearcats since 2017 after previous stints with the Buckeyes in 2010, Kent State in 2011 and 2012 and Purdue from 2013 to 2016.

Freeman was a fifth-round pick by Chicago in the 2009 NFL Draft and spent time with the Bears, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans before a medical condition ended his playing career.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers continue to search for a replacement for Bo Pelini, another Ohio State alumnus, as a new defensive coordinator after his one-year return to Baton Rouge.