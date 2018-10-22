Award season is nearing and LSU has two players in contention for some national honors.

Defensive backs Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams were named semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s top defensive back. The two LSU standouts are among 14 semifinalists for the award.

Delpit, a sophomore safety, leads the nation in INT (5), leads the nation in TFL (8.5) and sacks (5) among defensive backs. Delpit notched two picks and a sack in LSU’s 19-3 win over Mississippi State this past weekend.

Williams, a junior cornerback, has four pass break-ups and two interceptions this season and is widely considered one of the nation’s premier cover corners.

Former Tigers Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) each won the award.