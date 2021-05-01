 TigerDetails - Denver Broncos select LSU DB Kary Vincent Jr. in seventh round of NFL Draft
Denver Broncos select LSU DB Kary Vincent Jr. in seventh round of NFL Draft

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser

The Denver Broncos made Kary Vincent Jr. the seventh LSU selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday in the seventh round at No. 237 overall..

The speedy, versatile defensive back joined wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Racey McMath, linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and safety Jacoby Stevens in this year's event.

Vincent also becomes the second former Tigers standout on Denver's roster following center Lloyd Cushenberry's pick in the third round in 2020.

He played in 39 games, including 19 starts, in three seasons in Baton Rouge before electing to opt out of the 2020 season.

Vincent capped his career with 18 pass breakups, six interceptions and 87 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and one sack, as well as helping the football team to SEC and national championships in 2019 and the track program's 4x100-meter relay team to SEC titles in 2018 and 2019.

