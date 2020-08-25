TigerDetails - Depth chart: Offense | LSU coach Ed Orgeron shares early-camp insights

LSU has entered its second week of fall camp and is now just a month from opening its adjusted 2020 schedule Sept. 26.

And while the depth chart always remains fluid — or "etched in sand," as coach Ed Orgeron says — some early leaders, position changes and fast-rising underclassmen are starting to make their presence felt.

"I'm very pleased with the mindset of our football team eliminating distractions," Orgeron said. "We're still practicing. If anything gets too dangerous for our football team, obviously we will not practice. But it looks like we're about to practice all week right now, and our plans are to practice all week. And we'll take it day by day.

"This is a big teaching week for us. We're still a ways away from playing a game. Our guys are still teaching. They're still learning. Our coaches are doing a tremendous job. We're still installing. Today's a red zone day, and it's the fifth time we're installing the red zone. Obviously we're adding to the package. But everyday there's a daily theme of situations that we're installing and getting better at.

"I think this team is practicing very well. We're staying free of injuries for the most part."

Here are some of the early notes to know on offense as the two-deep picture begins to come into focus.