LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and placekicker Cade York have been named to the Coaches' All-SEC Freshman Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The Coaches' All-SEC Freshman Team was voted on by the league's 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

Stingley, from the Dunham School in Baton Rouge, was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year on Monday by the Associated Press. He started all 13 games for the top-ranked Tigers, leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21).

In LSU's 37-10 win over fourth-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last week, Stingley tied an SEC title game record with two interceptions.

York, from Prosper High School in McKinney, Texas, converted 21-of-25 field goals and led the SEC in both scoring (137) and points per game (10.5). York's 21 field goals ranked No. 2 in the SEC.

York has kicked nine field goals or 40 yards or longer, including four from at least 50 yards. He's the only kicker in LSU history to have two field goals or 50 yards or longer in the same game.

York's 21 field goals rank as the fourth-highest total in LSU history and they are the most for a freshman in school history.

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

OFFENSE: TE - Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&MOL - Wanya Morris, TennesseeOL - Darnell Wright, TennesseeOL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&MOL - Evan Neal, AlabamaWR - George Pickens, GeorgiaWR - Treylon Burks, ArkansasQB - Bo Nix, AuburnRB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&MRB - Jerrion Ealy, Ole MissAP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE: DL - Christian Barmore, AlabamaDL - Zacch Pickens, South CarolinaDL - Nathan Pickering, Mississippi StateDL - Travon Walker, GeorgiaLB - Shane Lee, AlabamaLB - Christian Harris, AlabamaLB - Henry To'o To'o, TennesseeDB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSUDB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&MDB - Kaiir Elam, FloridaDB - Jammie Robinson, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS: PK - Cade York, LSU P - Ty Perine, AlabamaRS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss