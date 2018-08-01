Derek Stingley Jr. believes LSU is in line for No. 1 recruiting class
June proved to be a month for the record books when it comes to LSU recruiting, and that momentum has refused to slow down into July and even on Aug. 1.Ten days after Marcus Banks committed to LSU,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news