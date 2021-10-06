Derek Stingley Jr. had procedure performed on foot; no timetable on return

LSU All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had a procedure performed on his foot, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

Orgeron said there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the field.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley Jr. said.

“I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

In Stingley's first two years with the Tigers, he played in 22 games and recorded 65 tackles, defended 21 passes and picked off six passes.

Stingley has become one of the most decorated players in LSU school history, twice earning first team All-America honors as well as being a two-time first team All-SEC selection at cornerback.

Three games into the 2021 season, Stingley has eight tackles and one forced fumble.