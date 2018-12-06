Five-star LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. has been named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year for 2018-19.





Stingley, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019 according to Rivals, caught 24 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season at The Dunham School. He also recorded 35 tackles and two interceptions, while leading his team to the Division III state quarterfinals.





The 2019 All-American finishes his storied high school career with 27 picks and 14 punt returns for touchdowns.





Off the field, Stingley maintains a 3.66 GPA and will be a mid-year graduate. During the Baton Rouge floods in 2016, the highly touted prospect volunteered to restore local homes. He has also donated his time as a youth football coach.





Stingley takes home the 2018 Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of Slade Bolden (2017, Alabama); Keytaon Thompson (2016, Mississippi State); Lindsey Scott Jr. (2015, LSU/Missouri); Deshawn Capers-Smith (2014, Texas A&M); and Leonard Fournette (2013, LSU).





Additionally, the 5-star cornerback is in contention to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year nationally for this year. Stingley is one of three finalists along with California quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Arizona athlete Jake Smith.



