Derek Stingley Jr. poised for major impact after impressive 'jump-start'
"Lil Sting" is on the verge of big things — and quickly.Signee Derek Stingley Jr. moves onto LSU's campus Monday after having already started his college career in an impressive fashion which his c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news