TigerDetails - Derek Stingley Jr. will not play vs. Mississippi State due to illness

Derek Stingley Jr. will not play vs. Mississippi State due to illness
The nation's top cornerback will not be in action on Saturday.
LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is in the hospital with a non-COVID-19 related illness and will not play against Mississippi State Saturday at home.
Here is the statement LSU released on Stingley:
“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”