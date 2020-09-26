 TigerDetails - Derek Stingley Jr. will not play vs. Mississippi State due to illness
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 10:24:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Derek Stingley Jr. will not play vs. Mississippi State due to illness

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

The nation's top cornerback will not be in action on Saturday.

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is in the hospital with a non-COVID-19 related illness and will not play against Mississippi State Saturday at home.

Here is the statement LSU released on Stingley:

“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”


