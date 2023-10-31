The secondary has been a matter for discussion all season long, but now more than ever, it's at the forefront of conversation heading into the Alabama game.

After Zy Alexander went out with an injury against Army, an injury that Brian Kelly has said may cause him to miss "significant time," the Tigers have been razor thin in the secondary. They're relying on a redshirt sophomore corner, who played safety until a few weeks ago, in Sage Ryan and Laterrance Welch (who has 33 coverage snaps) to lead a group of freshman in Ryan Yaites, Jeremiah Hughes, Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano.

Outside of Ryan, none of those guys listed above have played more than 56 coverage snaps this season. From the outside looking in, that seems like a very big issue for LSU not only in this game, but moving forward the rest of the season.

Brian Kelly, however, is not too worried about it. He talked about the freshman corners and he believes they've been here long enough to play at a high level. Yes, they don't have much in game action, but they go up against the best wide receiver duo in the nation every day in practice. Kelly feels these guys are ready to play, and he feels they can play at a very high level.