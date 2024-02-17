Earlier this month, Amazon greenlit a docuseries that will follow LSU athletes through the 2023-2024 athletic seasons. Some athletes who are set to star on the show include Jayden Daniels, Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

All information in this article was first reported by Sportico.

The new docuseries is going to be co-produced by Axios Entertainment and Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends. It's set to show experiences from star athletes as they learn and adapt to the new college landscape, including NIL.

In return for the rights to film The Money Game, Amazon is paying LSU one million dollars and are signing every athlete that appears in the series to an NIL deal. The amount that each athlete is receiving is undisclosed at this time.

The series is set to film between July of 2023 and June of 2024, so we likely won't see much about the baseball and women's basketball national championship, though I'm sure they'll be mentioned (unless either team can repeat this season).

Alongside the student athletes, LSU will also make coaches and administrators available for the series. Some of the names mentioned by Sportico include Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark, Associate AD of NIL Strategic Initiatives Taylor Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Cody Worsham. They will not be paid for their appearances.

LSU will also have the final say over the edits of each episode. They will decide if they want anything taken out or changed before each episode airs.

This series will give fans behind the scenes access never before seen at any college or university. There's no reported release date yet, but we'll keep you update when more information is released.