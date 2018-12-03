Devin White dispelled the rumors.

The junior middle linebacker and projected top-10 pick in next April’s NFL Draft confirmed he will suit up for LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

Teammate and fellow junior, Greedy Williams, declared for the 2019 NFL Draft on Sunday and will not play for the Tigers in their finale against UCF.

Both White and Williams are tabbed as projected first-round picks for NFL teams this spring.

In 2016, LSU running back Leonard Fournette sat out of the Citrus Bowl game to prepare for the draft and avoid injury. Since then, multiple projected first-rounders have followed suit such as Christian McCaffrey. This year, that group includes Williams, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Iowa tight end Noah Fontenot.

White has led the Tigers in tackles each of his past two seasons as the starting ROVER. The third-year defender has amassed back-to-back 100-plus tackle campaigns. In 2018, he added three sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to his stat line.

The Springhill, La., native became the seventh player in LSU history to record consecutive 100-tackle seasons this past year. That earned him a spot as Butkus Award finalist.



