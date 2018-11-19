LSU linebacker Devin White is a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is handed out to the nation’s top linebacker in college football.





The junior leads the team with 98 stops, good for fifth in the SEC. White also has 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 5.0 passes defensed, 8.0 quarterbacks hits and a forced fumble.





White has taken home SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors once this season after LSU toppled No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium. In that game, White racked up 13 tackles and recovered in a fumble.



