Devin White has yet to make up his mind about his NFL future.





The projected first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft claims he has yet to breach the subject with his family, who will advise him to remain in LSU or declare for the professional ranks. A decision is expected after the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.





“Everybody thinks I’m going to the NFL, but I’m all the way in at LSU. I haven’t even started making a decision yet,” White said on “Off The Bench” on ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge. “I haven’t even started making a decision with my family. I want to finish this season and finish on a good note. Right now, we’re just focusing on passing all these finals and all the bowl prep.





“After we win the game (I’ll decide). I’m very confident we’re going to prepare hard and win this game, I might give it a week or so. I’m not in a rush. I love the state of Louisiana, all my coaches, all my friends and family and teammates. I need to ask Coach O what I need to look for as far as my pros and cons. I’m not out; I’m still at LSU. It’ll be an easy because I have the right people around me that’ll help me make it.”





On prep for Fiesta Bowl





White is anxious for LSU’s bout with UCF, largely because he deems the Tigers as the best competition for the AAC powerhouse that has won 25 consecutive games.





“I think it’ll be fun,” he said. “They’re dynamic in a lot of ways. They’re a team that I can make numerous amounts of plays against. If they run the ball a lot, that’s a lot of tackles for me. The quick-passing game, that’s a lot of plays I can make in the short-passing game underneath. I’m ready to start competing against my brothers again.





“Basically, I’ve been preaching to them (his teammates) how good UCF is. If we go in hands down, they’re going to embarrass us. We don’t want to be embarrassed. We’re going to be the best team they’ve played in that two-year span going undefeated, and I know they’re giving us their best shot, so we need to be ready to take whatever they throw at us and knock it out of the park.”





On riding Daisy Mae through campus, Tiger Stadium





Before earning the Butkus Award earlier this week, White was in the news for rising his beloved horse, Daisy Mae, throughout campus and into Tiger Stadium for a class project.





Spoiler alert: White aced that assignment.





He also looks back fondly on the whole experiment.





“It was the best experience of my life,” White declared. “It’s better than playing in front of the fans. I wish they could’ve been there cheering me on. It felt like Horse Heaven. It went well while I was riding. I made a couple of laps, went down the middle. I enjoyed it. It was a great feeling. I was doing something I love in something that I love, and I’m glad they got it on video because I don’t think anyone will ever do that again.”





On playing linebacker at LSU and who’s next





White can remember being recruited to play running back in Baton Rouge by former recruiting coordinator Frank Wilson, but deep down, he knew he was destined to be a defender.





“I figured I’d be way better at linebacker than running back, even though I felt like I could be a great running back as well,” the Class of 2016 signee remembered. “The whole time I was getting recruited, I was telling (former) Coach (Les) Miles and Coach Frank I didn’t want to play running back, but Coach Frank felt like he needed to be one to recruit me from LSU. I always knew I was destined to be a great linebacker.”





Whether White returns for his senior season remains unclear, but he has a high degree of comfortability with his likely successors.





That group includes Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville, who will start in place of Jacob Phillips in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. Additionally, LSU will get Phillips and Patrick Queen back for their junior campaigns in 2019.





“Those two are extremely great,” White said. “Damone Clark -- his work ethic is second to none. His work ethic is like my work ethic. I know how I got here. He checks me and makes sure he lefts with me because he says, ‘I know you’re going to make me be better.’ He’s hungry and he’s got what I got.





“Micah, he’s just so athletic. He comes from where I come from -- the 318 -- and he’s going to put on a show in the bowl game in the first half. He’s a freshman, he’s got a lot to learn, but we put him in the fire and he’s done a good job. Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips, everyone’s seen what they can do week in and week out. It’s their first year on the field. They got the jitters out and they’re going to get better every time they step on the field.”





Listen to the full interview on ESPN 104.5



