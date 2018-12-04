LSU middle linebacker Devin White has won the Butkus Award, the honor bestowed upon college footballs top linebacker.

White is the first LSU player to take home the Butkus Award. He beat out finalists Josh Allen (Kentucky), Devin Bush (Michigan), Tre Lamar (Clemson) and Dylan Moses (Alabama) to claim the honor.

The third-year defender has amassed back-to-back 100-plus tackle campaigns. In 2018, he added three sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to his stat line.





White has led the Tigers in tackles each of his past two seasons as the starting ROVER.





The Springhill, La., native became the seventh player in LSU history to record consecutive 100-tackle seasons this past year. That earned him a spot as Butkus Award finalist.





In his three years in Baton Rouge, White became the first SEC player to be named Defensive Player of the Week four times in one season.