Devin White targeting ejection puts bittersweet end to LSU victory
The remaining fans in Tiger Stadium booed throughout the final minutes of LSU's 19-3 defeat of Mississippi State.A controversial targeting call on the No. 22 Bulldogs' second-to-last drive removed ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news