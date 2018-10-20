With one bad call and an astonishing booth review upholding it, LSU star middle linebacker Devin White will miss the first half of the Alabama contest in two weeks.

White was called for targeting on Nick Fitzgerald in the fourth quarter of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, leading to a 15-yard penalty, ejection and subsequent suspension of the first half of his next contest, which just so happens to be the No. 1 team in the land--Alabama.

Take a look at the play that will be discussed for the next 14-days.