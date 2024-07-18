EA just released the brand new College Football 25 game, and there has been a lot of discussion surrounding player ratings in the game. As a team, the LSU Tigers come in at a 90 overall, putting them as a top-10 team in the game. When going through the player rankings, EA nailed some of them on the head, but they also had quite a few head scratchers. Today, we're going to look at three player ratings they got right, and three player ratings they got wrong in CFB 25.

Right: Will Campbell

They absolutely nailed Will Campbell's rating of a 96 on the head. He's tied with Will Johnson and Ollie Gordon for the highest rated players in the game and is two overalls higher than any other LT. He's an absolute anchor on the left side of the Tigers offensive line. I've played with them a couple times now, and I can say I've pretty much never been pressured from the left side.

Wrong: Emery Jones

Emery Jones received a very good rating of a 90, but I honestly thought he deserved to be higher than that. He and Campbell have been two of the best tackles in all of college football since stepping foot on the field as freshman, and it feels like he should be in that 92-94 range. Can't really complain because being a 90 and the sixth best tackle in the game is still really good, but I think he gets overshadowed by Campbell at times and could've very well been a 92+.

Right: Whit Weeks

Whit Weeks burst onto the scene as a true freshman and played some really good football, earning himself a 79 overall rating in CFB 25. He plays fast, physical football, but still has a lot of room to grow as a player over the next few seasons. A 79 rating seems perfect for him. Like I said, he played really well, but has a lot of room to become a more well-rounded player. A 79 feels like the perfect rating for an up-and-coming player with a lot of potential, and I bet that rating will be in the mid-80's by the end of the year.

Wrong: Bradyn Swinson

Bradyn Swinson was arguably LSU's best defensive end down the stretch last season, but he only received a 77 rating from EA. He's four overalls lower than Sai'vion Jones and five overalls lower than Da'Shawn Womack, who has played less than 100 snaps in his career. I don't think he needs to be an 85 or anything, but I feel he should at least be an 80, because right now, he doesn't even crack the starting lineup.

Right: The top-four receivers

I think EA did a very good job rating the top-four receivers on the team. Kyren Lacy came in at an 87. He's never been the No. 1, but he has an elite skill set and should be in for a huge season. CJ Daniels earned an 86 overall rating. He balled out at Liberty last season, but he's never had to do it at a power five level, so giving him a mid-80's grade feels right. Zavion Thomas transferred from Mississippi State where he had 500+ receiving yards and was a beast in the return game. He earned an 80 overall rating, which is what I thought he would get before the game was released. Finally, Chris Hilton earned a 79 overall. I think he could've been slightly higher, but he hasn't produced a ton so I see where they're coming from. He only has 92 speed though, which is a crime.

Wrong: Kyle Parker