Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss

LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.

 • Luke Hubbard
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU

The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.

 • Luke Hubbard
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more

 • Tina Howell
2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night

LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.

 • Marshall Levenson
Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss

The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.

 • Luke Hubbard

Published Oct 6, 2024
Warren Central DE JJ Finch receives offer from LSU
Tina Howell  •  Death Valley Insider
Warren Central High's Jerimy "JJ" Finch has received an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. The 3-star, 6'3", 260 lb. Defensive End made the announcement on his social media account.

Finch has been highly recruited by several universities so far. In addition to LSU, he has received offers from Purdue, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana and Notre Dame so far.


