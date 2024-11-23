Does LSU have a NIL problem?

I believe so.

Since the NIL era began, we all knew that LSU doesn't have the same capabilities as programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and other top schools, but they've been able to make do with what they have. That is until Thursday night.

LSU owned a commitment from Bryce Underwood, who many believe to be the top player in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3 quarterback from Belleville, Michigan committed to LSU all the way back in January, and despite multiple schools trying to flip him, he was locked in with the Tigers.

About a month ago, rumors started swirling about Michigan - his home state school - building a massive NIL package to keep him at home. At first it seemed no matter how much Michigan offered, Underwood was still committed to LSU. A week ago, that number climbed to 10.5 million, but he still wouldn't budge.

Then on Thursday night, news broke that Underwood was flipping to Michigan thanks to a NIL package that is reportedly worth 12 million dollars over three years with a rollover option in year four. That's three million dollars a year for a kid who hasn't ever taken a snap in college.

With that news also came the news that LSU's NIL package for Underwood was worth 1.5 million dollars per year or half of what the Wolverines put together. Underwood did his best to hold out, but 12 million dollars is life changing money. Even if he doesn't make it to the NFL somehow, he's set for life.

So, on Thursday night, LSU fans' worst nightmare came true. They lost one of the highest rated recruits in program history - one that loved LSU and was dying to play in Baton Rouge - and the belief that LSU can't keep up with some of the top dogs in NIL was confirmed.

Don't get me wrong, having 1.5 million dollars per year to shell out to one player doesn't mean LSU doesn't have great NIL opportunities, because of a ton of schools would kill to have that budget, but the fact of the matter is that it's not enough to keep up with Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, etc.

This is not what NIL was intended to be. Players were supposed to be able to make money, but it wasn't supposed to become a multi-million dollar bidding war. As long as there are no regulations against schools openly offering millions of dollars to a high schooler before they even sign, this is what college football has become; who has the richest donors that are willing to spend the most money.

It doesn't help that LSU currently has a coach who said he is not in the market of buying players. While that might sound great, losing Underwood needs to be a wakeup call. It's time to realize that, if you're not spending on players, you're going to end up with rosters like you have this year. There's a reason they have so many holes on the roster, and it's because they didn't spend in the portal, and the little money they did spend got them guys that aren't SEC-starting caliber players.

LSU has a NIL problem that probably isn't going to get much better without some sort of regulations. They simply don't have the money that other top programs have. They've created a collective and are doing everything they can to get more money, but it's not easy if you don't have someone like Dave Portnoy (owner of Barstool Sports) who is willing to donate millions per year for NIL so he can see his favorite team win.