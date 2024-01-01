Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.
Waiting until midnight of the new year, Dominick McKinley had his decision made for some time. The Rivals100 defensive tackle announced his commitment to LSU while in Orlando, Florida, for the Under Armor All-America Game.
"I expected it a few weeks ago I knew what I was going to do," McKinley said. "But I wanted to do it on New Year's because it's a especially time and I know a lot of people would be surprised."
Being an in-state recruit, McKinley, who played at Acadiana in Lafayette, knew the amount of opportunities that presented themselves at LSU. Coach Brian Kelly's track record of sending players to the NFL and making recruits feel like a priority drew McKinley to the Tigers.
"It means a lot," McKinley said about staying in Louisiana. "I'm closer to my family and better relationships."
McKinley hasn't decided if he will take any visits in January before National Signing Day on Feb. 7. But Tennessee and Texas are still making a push for the signature of the four-star defensive tackle.