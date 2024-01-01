Waiting until midnight of the new year, Dominick McKinley had his decision made for some time. The Rivals100 defensive tackle announced his commitment to LSU while in Orlando, Florida, for the Under Armor All-America Game. "I expected it a few weeks ago I knew what I was going to do," McKinley said. "But I wanted to do it on New Year's because it's a especially time and I know a lot of people would be surprised."

