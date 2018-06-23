Dreshun Miller commits to LSU
LSU's torrid pace of commitments is not letting up as prized junior college defensive back Dreshun Miller has picked LSU.
Miller who camped at LSU this week has had an offer from LSU for quite some time and his visit to LSU this week sealed the deal.
With Miller's pledge, the Tigers now have 16 commitments for the class of 2019. He is the fourth defensive back pledge including athlete Marcus Hampton.
Miller who can play both safety and cornerback is a midterm graduate.
