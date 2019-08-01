DT Maason Smith has 'deep' connection with LSU; not rushing decision
When Maason Smith isn’t practicing with his Terrebonne High team or getting in extra work with his trainer, Ernest Harvey, he tries to be a regular high school student.He likes playing Fortnite. He...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news