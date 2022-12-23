DT transfer Jordan Jefferson picks LSU over Florida State, Auburn, others
LSU continues to get better and bolster positions using the transfer portal.
The Tigers added another pledge with the announcement coming from West Virginia defensive tackle transfer Jordan Jefferson, who picked LSU over Auburn, Florida State and Michigan.
The 6-3, 310-pound tackle from Navarre, Fla., spent four years with the Mountaineers and played in 40 games. Jefferson is coming off of his best season yet in 2022 with 31 total tackles, three sacks and five passes defended. He played all 12 games this past season at nose tackle.
In his career, his stats look like: 54 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven passes defended.
Coming out of Navarre High School in the class of 2019, Jefferson was ranked as a three-star by Rivals.
The Tigers have already have transfer commitments from Alabama wide receiver and Louisiana native Aaron Anderson, Oregon outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson, Florida defensive tackle and Louisiana native Jalen Lee, Arizona defensive end Paris Shand and Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris.