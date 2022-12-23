LSU continues to get better and bolster positions using the transfer portal.

The Tigers added another pledge with the announcement coming from West Virginia defensive tackle transfer Jordan Jefferson, who picked LSU over Auburn, Florida State and Michigan.

The 6-3, 310-pound tackle from Navarre, Fla., spent four years with the Mountaineers and played in 40 games. Jefferson is coming off of his best season yet in 2022 with 31 total tackles, three sacks and five passes defended. He played all 12 games this past season at nose tackle.

In his career, his stats look like: 54 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven passes defended.