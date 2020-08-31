TigerDetails - DT Tyler Shelvin becomes LSU's 4th opt-out of 2020, per reports

The largest dominos continued to drop from the LSU roster Monday.

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin will forego what would have been his redshirt junior season and instead prepare himself for the 2021 NFL Draft, per a Sports Illustrated report Monday.

The news came just two hours after an announcement from junior wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on his own decision to do so.

Shelvin was expected to be an anchor and top performer for a Tigers' defensive front seven already replacing the bulk of its experience for this past year's national championship team.

The 6-foot-3, 346-pound standout is considered by many analysts as a potential first- or second-round selection in the draft as one of the top 30-to-50 overall prospects and among the top five or six defensive tackles.

The former five-star recruit from Lafayette — a product of Northside and Notre Dame — took an "academic redshirt" in 2017 and battled to work his way into top shape in 2018 before showing flashes late in the season.

A more focused and experienced Shelvin was among LSU's most consistent and impactful players on defense as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

He started 13 games at nose tackle in the 3-4 scheme with 39 tackles, including three for loss, and required frequent double teams to help better free up Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko and the rest of the Tigers' defensive ends and linebackers.

Shelvin becomes the reigning champions' third player to announce his decision to forego the season after previously planning to participate.

Fellow defensive lineman Neil Farrell, the first to announce, cited COVID-19 concerns with his Aug. 8 decision, but has left the door open for a potential return for 2021.

Senior defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. shared his plans to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft in his announcement Aug. 17.

The SEC is among the six FBS leagues that began the week still working toward a fall season, including its release Monday of an adjusted 10-game, conference-only schedule set to begin Sept. 26.

Power-5 peers in the Big Ten and Pac-12 announces early last week their postponement of fall sports until at least the spring, a plan shared by the Mid-American and Mountain West conferences in FBS and all 13 FCS leagues.

And the NCAA announced Aug. 13 no national championships would be held for fall sports — except for the FBS football championship, which is managed externally by the College Football Playoff Administration.

The SEC, ACC, Big 12, AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt continue cautiously moving forward with word on any potential postseason still undetermined.