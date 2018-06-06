Only one of LSU’s top three draft-eligible underclassmen will need to make a decision during the next month.

Junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis was chosen Wednesday in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Cleveland Indians. Duplantis, who has a chance at becoming the Tigers’ all-time hits leader if he returns to school, would then have no leverage when it comes to next June’s draft.

Pitcher Zack Hess was drafted in the 34th round by the Atlanta Braves and outfielder Zach Watson was selected fifth to last in the 40th round by the Boston Red Sox. Obviously, both players gave MLB teams a high signing bonus number. Watson and Hess were draft-eligible sophomores by age.

There have been only three everyday LSU starters who were drafted as late as the 19th round as Duplantis was and opted to give up their senior seasons – first baseman Bryan Moore (2001), catcher Keith Osik (1990) and shortstop Scott Bethea (1990).

Moore was picked in the 22nd round by the Milwaukee Brewers. A junior college transfer, Moore batted .373 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in his one season at LSU. Osik was chosen in the 23rd round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Osik hit .340 with eight homers and 65 RBIs in his junior campaign.

Bethea, a junior college transfer, was drafted in the 28th round by the Red Sox. Bethea batted .311 with 40 RBIs in his junior campaign. The most recent Tigers every day starter to give up his last year after not being a high pick was first baseman Chris Chinea in 2015 (17th round/St. Louis Cardinals).

Three other LSU underclassmen were selected Wednesday – pitcher Cam Sanders by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round, catcher Hunter Feduccia by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round and third baseman Jake Slaughter by the Cubs in the 18th round. Slaughter was a draft-eligible sophomore by age.

It would not be a surprise if all three of these players signed with professional baseball. Sanders had indicated last week that he intended to bypass his senior season. Feduccia lost the starting job to Nick Coomes at the end of the season. Slaughter has been plagued by inconsistency at LSU.

Seven Tigers signees was chosen Wednesday, but only outfielder Elijah Cabell was drafted early in the day. Cabell, who was projected to be a fifth-round pick, was selected in the 14th round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo was picked in the 29th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The other five players were all chosen very late in the afternoon. Pitcher Landon Marceaux went in the 37th round to the New York Yankees. Pitcher Easton McMurray went in the same round to the Colorado Rockies.

Pitchers Cole Henry and Jaden Hill were chosen in the 38th round by the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals, respectively. Catcher CJ Willis was picked in the 39th round by the Tampa Bay Rays. Marceaux, McMurray, Henry and Hill wrote on their twitter account that they were going to attend LSU.