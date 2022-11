LSU is staying hot on the recruiting trail with no signs of slowing down after Saturday’s exciting victory over Alabama.

In the last few days, Brian Kelly & Co. have landed commitments from four-star OL DJ Chester, four-star QB Colin Hurley, local OL Khayree Lee Jr. and the latest is St. Amant DE Dylan Carpenter, who flipped his pledge from Louisiana-Lafayette to LSU after picking up an offer the day before from Kelly.

Carpenter becomes the 25th commitment for the Tigers in the Class of 2023. Remember, there’s no 25-man cap this year for the signing period. Meaning the team can sign as many players as they want just as long as they stay at a 85-man roster.