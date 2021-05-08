TigerDetails - Eagles list JaCoby Stevens as LB: “I don't have a preference."

Former LSU defender JaCoby Stevens was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th-round of the NFL Draft.

Stevens played in 42 games in four years in Baton Rouge, including a start at wide receiver as a freshman in 2017 before transitioning to a full-time defensive starter the past three seasons.

The Eagles listed the versatile defender as a linebacker on their roster and not safety, but to Stevens it does not matter.

“I don't have a preference,” he told NBC Sports. “At the end of the day, my thing is about coming in and being able to contribute any way possible. So if they have me come in and want me to play linebacker or safety, regardless of what position they want me to play, my job now is to contribute to the Philadelphia Eagles defense.”

Stevens continued: “What they label me as or where they see me playing, that's my coaches and that's the front office's job. For me, it's just to come in and do the task they give me.

“I don't get into the label. At the end of the day, the Eagles organization and hopefully when I come to Philadelphia the fans know I'm a football player. I love football. You can label me as a defensive tackle. But at the end of the day, I'm on the football field hopefully making plays."

The former five-star recruit made 29 starts in the secondary and finished his career with 190 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

He joined Louisiana native DeVonta Smith, the Amite product and Heisman winner at Alabama, and Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson as a third SEC pick headed to Philadelphia.

Stevens was the Tigers' sixth player chosen, along with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second, linebacker Jabril Cox and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin in the fourth and wide receiver Racey McMath earlier in the sixth.

