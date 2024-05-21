The LSU Tigers don't begin their 2024 season for another three plus months, but Vegas is ahead of the game and already has betting lines for some of the Tigers games. There are currently odds available for seven of the Tigers 12 regular season games, so if you're feeling confident and looking to get some early action on the Tigers 2024 season, this is the place for you. All odds are via DraftKings, so odds may vary depending on the book you use.

LSU (-6) vs USC (Allegiant Stadium)

Starting things off, we have the Tigers week one game against USC. The Tigers and Trojans will travel to Las Vegas to face off in one of the NFL's newest stadiums - Allegiant Stadium - with USC designated as the home team. As it stands right now, the Tigers are 6.5 point favorites, meaning the odds makers believe LSU is nearly a touchdown better than the Trojans on a neutral field. Typically, the odds makers give the home team a three point advantage (keep that in mind for later), but since this is on a 'neutral field,' they believe LSU is 6.5 points better than USC.

LSU (-2.5) vs Ole Miss

We have to skip all the way to October to find the next game DraktKings has odds for, and it's the Tigers matchup with Ole Miss in Death Valley. As I'm sure you remember, the Rebels and Tigers found themselves in a shootout last year in Oxford with Ole Miss coming out on top late. This year, Lane Kiffin will lead his team south to Baton Rouge for a rematch with the Tigers. Vegas has LSU as 2.5 point favorites, meaning this game would essentially be a pick 'em if it were on a neutral field. I feel this line is about right as we have no idea how good/bad the Tigers defense will be, but we know the offense should be pretty solid.

LSU (-8) at Arkansas

Alright, moving on to the next weekend we have the Tigers as eight point favorites over the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is the most LSU is favored in any of the early lines made by Vegas, and this is a road game, meaning LSU would likely be an 11 point favorite on a neutral field. Arkansas is going through a bit of a rough stretch in their program, but they came into Death Valley last season and gave the Tigers a good fight before falling on a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game.

LSU (+3) @ Texas A&M

This is the only game of the seven that already have betting lines that the Tigers aren't favored in. The Texas A&M Aggies, in College Station, are three point favorites over the Tigers, meaning they're viewed as about even on a neutral field. With the questions on the Tigers defense and a lot of hype surrounding A&M going into this season, I understand why the line is three points in favor of the Aggies, but I think it should be closer to a pick 'em.

LSU (-1) vs Alabama

Next up we have the Tigers as one point favorites over Alabama in Death Valley. With Nick Saban retiring and Kalen DeBoer taking over as the Tide's head coach, things are going to look a bit different in Tuscaloosa. The Tide lost some players, but they still have a very strong roster, so I'm not surprised to see that Vegas views this game as virtually even.

LSU (-5.5) at Florida

On November 16th, the Tigers will travel to Gainesville to face off with the Florida Gators in the Swamp. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points on the road, meaning Vegas views them as the much better team. Kind of like Arkansas, Florida's program is struggling a bit at the moment, and it doesn't seem like they have an immediate answer. The Gators finished the 2023 season 5-7, and once again have one of the toughest schedules in the country in 2024.

LSU (-5) vs Oklahoma