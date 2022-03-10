Early LSU blitz gives Tigers cushion they need to advance in SEC tourney

LSU’s 22nd basketball victory of the 2021-22 season – a 76-68 win over Missouri in the second round of the SEC tournament in Tampa on Thursday – mirrored most of the Tigers’ conquests of the last four months.

A burst of intense efficient offense and defense in the first 10 minutes of the first half followed by stagnation and wandering focus for the last 10 minutes of the first half foilowed by an eventual re-discovery of teamwork long enough for a scoring run to build a lead sizeable enough to withstand trading baskets in the game’s final five minutes.

Fifth-seed LSU built a 25-point lead with 4:52 left in the first half before leading by 16 at halftime and by 10 with just more than four minutes into the second half. Then, an unlikely hero fueled an LSU run that boosted the lead back to 23 points and to an eventual win that advanced the Tigers into a 1:30 p.m. Friday quarterfinal vs. four-seed Arkansas.

“We got off to a great start,” LSU head coach Will Wade said. “Our defense fueled everything, our pressure was really good. Then, we throw it out of whack. We just relaxed and gave up way too many points. It’s been a common theme with us most of the year.”

Perhaps against a better opponent, the 22-10 Tigers may have been one and done and not gotten a chance to get a third shot vs. Arkansas which owns two victories over LSU this season. But Mizzou had no viable point guard to handle LSU’s pressure defense and LSU’s 29 points off 24 Missouri turnovers gave LSU the boost it needed.

LSU had five players score in double figures, an unusual occurrence for a team that has a nasty habit away from drifting away from beautiful ball movement into an overload of one-on-one offense.

There were the usual suspects among the Tigers’ leading scorers such as sophomore forward Tari Eason (19 points, 5 rebounds) senior forward Darius Days (16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and senior point guard Xavier Pinson who had 11 points as did sophomore point guard Eric Gaines.

The stunner was 6-11 freshman Efton Reid, LSU’s starting center, who spent most of SEC regular season battling foul trouble (fouled out five times and had four fouls six times in league play) never scoring in double figures.

But after Missouri came out of the locker room and outscored LSU 10-4 to trail just 43-33 at the first media timeout with 15:44 left to play, Reid and his new braided hair-look scored 8 points in a 14-1 run that boosted LSU’s lead back to 59-36 with 8:25 left.

“My mom says change is always good, my mom thinks it's my hair,” said Reid, who finished with 12 points hitting all 6 of his field goal attempts. “I focused on just trying to not foul early on and not worrying about my points, rebounds, or just blocks.”

Pinson, who transferred to LSU this season from Missouri, got off to a quick start against his former team. He scored 9 of LSU’s first 14 points as the Tigers eventually constructed a 23-point lead at 30-8 with 8:43 left.

At that point, the Tigers’ offensive ball movement resulted in 11 of 17 field goal accuracy and perfect defensive rotations held Mizzou to 4 of 14 from the field and forced 9 turnovers leading to 16 LSU points.

Then, LSU fell into one of its familiar funks. Its offensive ball movement evaporated. Too much individual basketball resulted in the Tigers missing their last 7 of 9 shots and committing 5 turnovers.

Missouri got on a 9-0 run keyed by three 3-pointers – two by guard DaJuan Gordon – and suddenly Missouri outscored LSU 15-9 in the last 7:47 of the half to cut LSU’s halftime lead to 39-23.

When LSU beat Missouri 75-55 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 26, LSU led 30-24 at the half before going on a 15-0 run in the first 4½ minutes of the second half.

This time around coming out of the locker room after the break, Missouri was the aggressor. If not for Reid’s sudden offensive intervention, LSU wouldn’t have re-established the cushion it needed in the end when Mizzou finished the game on a 9-0 scoring run.

While it may have been the final game for fifth-year Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin whose 12-21 record this season might be enough to get him fired – “If that's the best thing for both parties, then that's the best thing for both parties,” he said – Wade and the Tigers move on to play Arkansas.

For LSU, there's the still the nagging backdrop of Tuesday’s news that LSU has finally received an official notice of allegations from the NCAA concerning the three-year old case of alleged recruiting infractions by Wade.

“We haven't been allowed to comment on it since everything started,” Wade said after Thursday's win. “I certainly look forward to commenting when it's all over. We're just focused on what's in front of us.

"It's (the allegations) got nothing to do with anybody in that locker room. The bigger all the stuff that's going on outside, you got to narrow your focus, and we've been very good at narrowing our focus. We're here to play basketball. Everything else will happen when it happens, but we're here to play basketball.”