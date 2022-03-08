Eason named All-SEC first team and Sixth Man of the Year

Sophomore forward Tari Eason, who transferred to LSU from Cincinnati after his freshman season a year ago, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year as well as All-SEC first-team in the annual voting of league awards by the 14 coaches announced on Tuesday.

Also, senior forward Darius Days was voted All-SEC second team and guard Brandon Murray was on the All-Freshman team.

Eason, who leads LSU in 20-point games with 12, is averaging 16.9 points (sixth in the SEC), 6.9 rebounds (eighth in the SEC) and 2 steals.

This season, Days is averaging 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.5 steals. He’s 12th in LSU career rebounds (801), 31st in scoring (1,261) and fifth in 3-pointers made (182). He has been a part of 88 wins and has 23 career double doubles.

Murray averages 10.1 points (11 in SEC games), 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He has hit 37 3’s.

Fifth-seeded LSU (21-10) opens play in the SEC tournament on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT in Tampa at Amalie Arena. The Tigers face the winner of Wednesday night’s first-round game between Missouri and Ole Miss. LSU beat Missouri this season and lost to Ole Miss with both games in Baton Rouge.

Here’s the list of the league award winners:

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn

All-SEC 1st team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-SEC 2nd team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-SEC Freshman team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee