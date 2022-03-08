Eason named All-SEC first team and Sixth Man of the Year
Sophomore forward Tari Eason, who transferred to LSU from Cincinnati after his freshman season a year ago, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year as well as All-SEC first-team in the annual voting of league awards by the 14 coaches announced on Tuesday.
Also, senior forward Darius Days was voted All-SEC second team and guard Brandon Murray was on the All-Freshman team.
Eason, who leads LSU in 20-point games with 12, is averaging 16.9 points (sixth in the SEC), 6.9 rebounds (eighth in the SEC) and 2 steals.
This season, Days is averaging 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.5 steals. He’s 12th in LSU career rebounds (801), 31st in scoring (1,261) and fifth in 3-pointers made (182). He has been a part of 88 wins and has 23 career double doubles.
Murray averages 10.1 points (11 in SEC games), 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He has hit 37 3’s.
Fifth-seeded LSU (21-10) opens play in the SEC tournament on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT in Tampa at Amalie Arena. The Tigers face the winner of Wednesday night’s first-round game between Missouri and Ole Miss. LSU beat Missouri this season and lost to Ole Miss with both games in Baton Rouge.
Here’s the list of the league award winners:
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn
All-SEC 1st team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-SEC 2nd team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-SEC Freshman team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee