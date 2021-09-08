Ed Ingram discusses LSU's OL miscues vs. UCLA, younger players stepping up

It's not secret that LSU's offensive line struggled in 2020. Ed Orgeron replaced James Cregg with Baton Rouge native Brad Davis during the summer in hopes to solidify his veteran offensive line for 2021.

But one game into the season and the OL looks very similar to last year's line.

Left guard Ed Ingram admitted during Wednesday's press conference that the OL got confused throughout the loss against UCLA.

"A lot of mental errors during the game," he said, adding, "At times, we didn't know what to do or we didn't block the right person."

Ingram also said he thought some of the OL players were tired and out-of-shape against the Bruins. Several members of the OL missed practice days throughout fall camp due to minor injuries.

Watch the full press conference with Ingram above.