LSU coach Ed Orgeron said during his Monday press conference he expects positive news in the next few days that will allow the reinstatement of former starting offensive guard Ed Ingram.

"Everything we hear will be very positive, and we should hear something the next couple days," Orgeron said.

After Ingram started as a four-star true freshman during the 2017 season, he was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018.

Orgeron suspended Ingram before the 2018 opener for a violation of team rules. The university has allowed legal proceedings play out before agreeing to his reinstatement.

Ingram was subpoenaed to appear in court for trial today with pre-trial proceedings beginning last Friday.

Ingram released a tweet Monday that stated "I'm back!" The tweet was his account for an hour before it was removed.

Two years ago as a freshman, Ingram played in all 13 games and earned the start at right guard in 12 games. He played every snap in eight games at right guard.

He finished with two or more knockdowns against BYU, Chattanooga, Mississippi State, Troy, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame.

Ingram helped pave the way for running back Derrius Guice’s 276 yards on the ground against Ole Miss, the fifth 250-yard plus rushing game in LSU history. He totaled four knockdowns in the game against the Rebels.

Also, he recorded six knockdowns to lead the Tigers’ offensive to four touchdowns and 200 yards on the ground at Tennessee. He finished with a career-high seven knockdowns in the Tigers’ season-high 351 yards of total offense against Texas A&M.

When Ingram returns, there's the question of how quick he can become game-ready physically and mentally.

"He's been through some workouts," Orgeron said. "Obviously, he's been working out on his own. He's going through some acclimatization stuff with helmets and so on, so when he does come back, we'll be able to clear him, and he'll be ready to play."



