LSU coach Ed Orgeron scored his first victory of the weekend Friday before the Tigers boarded their charter flight to Nashville for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Former starting guard offensive guard Ed Ingram has been officially reinstated to the Tigers after being suspended the entire 2018 season.

Ingram started 12 games as a four-star true freshman signee in 2017 season, and then was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018.

Orgeron suspended Ingram before the 2018 opener. The university allowed legal proceedings play out before bringing him back when the charges were dropped this week.

“Our whole team and our LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back,” Orgeron said in an official statement. “He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us.”

During LSU’s open date next week, Ingram will need complete the NCAA-mandated acclimatization required for players to be cleared for full contact. He’ll be available for the following week for the Utah State game in Tiger Stadium.

Two years ago as a freshman, Ingram played in all 13 games and earned the start at right guard in 12 games. He played every snap in eight games at right guard.

He finished with two or more knockdowns against BYU, Chattanooga, Mississippi State, Troy, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame.

Ingram helped pave the way for running back Derrius Guice’s 276 yards on the ground against Ole Miss, the fifth 250-yard plus rushing game in LSU history. He totaled four knockdowns in the game against the Rebels Also, he recorded six knockdowns to lead the Tigers’ offensive to four touchdowns and 200 yards on the ground at Tennessee. He finished with a career-high seven knockdowns in the Tigers’ season-high 351 yards of total offense against Texas A&M.



