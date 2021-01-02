TigerDetails - Guard Ed Ingram returning to LSU in 2021; see who else is coming back

It was no secret that Ed Orgeron & Co. were hoping to retain several members of the 2020 team for another season.

Orgeron said numerous times throughout his weekly press conferences during the fall that he and his coaching staff would be re-recruiting to keep key players on the team, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

"I think that we're going to have a little bit more of guys staying than have left before," Orgeron said last month. "I'm going to talk to a lot of guys that have the opportunity to have an extra year and come back, especially on the offensive line. I think I can get most of those guys back."

And two days into the new year and we're already seeing that come to fruition.

Left guard Ed Ingram is the latest Tiger to make a Twitter announcement about returning for 2021.

"Another year? Ehhh what the heck, let's ride," he posted.

As on Jan. 2, five LSU players have announced intentions to return in 2021: center Liam Shanahan, defensive lineman Ali Gaye, DL Neil Farrell, OL Chasen Hines and Ingram.

And the Tigers may not be done with returnees just yet. LSU and its fans are still waiting on decisions from OL Dare Rosenthal, OL Austin Deculus and a few others. Players have until mid-January to declare for the NFL Draft.

Tigers entering NFL Draft thus far: WR Terrace Marshall Jr, S Jacoby Stevens, FB Tory Carter and WR Racey McMath