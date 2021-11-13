Ed Orgeron after loss to Arkansas: 'I feel bad for these kids, man.'

LSU's offense never really got going Saturday night and had three turnovers, it turned out to be the difference as Arkansas defeated the Tigers, 16-13, in overtime.

Ed Orgeron spoke in his postgame press conference about the play-calling, the quarterback competition and his defense.

Here is Orgeron's full opening statement: "I feel bad for these kids, man. I feel bad. I feel bad, I really do. Two weeks in a row. We could have put them in a better position to win. They played their hearts out. Too many mistakes."