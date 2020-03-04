LSU has already moved on from the 2019 season and Ed Orgeron believes "it would be a fault to keep talking about last year," so the Tigers are focused on getting better and looking ahead to the 2020 season. Spring football practice starts on Saturday, March 7, and it concludes on April 18 with the spring game, which will be played at noon on the campus of Southern University while Tiger Stadium turf is worked on. The biggest piece missing from the 2019 team is clearly Joe Burrow and the leadership and production he brought to the Tigers. Next in line for quarterback at LSU is Myles Brennan, who passed for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception as a backup to Burrow in 2019.

“When you back up the Heisman winner, you kind of keep your mouth shut, that’s what you do," Orgeron said of Brennan's leadership abilities on Wednesday. "He has led this team in the fourth quarter program. He’s competed at every rep, just like Joe (Burrow) did, to win every rep. I’m not going to say he has won every rep, but I was watching him compete to win every rep. He’s been more vocal at the end. We go to eight stations, on the eight station we put up the balls, when we put up the balls he’s the one doing it. I’ve heard him talk to guys when we have to go back, ‘Come on man, get this done.’ He’s been more of a vocal leader. I’ve seen him in the office watching more film than he ever has. "I know the Brennan family very well - they’ve been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time. I expect Myles to explode. I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. Whatever deficiencies he has, like we all have, I know that he and his family are going to work on them. What I mean by that is, more experience, working on his throwing motion, going to quarterback guru’s camps. Whatever it may be, I know that this guy is dedicated to do that. I think we are going to have one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles, I believe he is a championship quarterback. I believe he is going to be great for us.”

Brennan will have a strong group of receivers to get the ball to. Returning to the Tigers is Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath, who Orgerson said "looks fantastic." Trey Palmer, Jontre Kirklin and Jaray Jenkins "will all have a good shot," Orgeron also said. Brennan told Tigerdetails in January that he's soaking up as much information from Burrow as he can, including how Burrow gets ready for a game. "I've tried to take as much as I can from Joe Burrow," he said at the College Football Playoff media day. "To watch how he prepares and how he plays; he's cocky-confident and he has a chip on his shoulder and he won't be stopped. That's the biggest thing I want to take away from him. How he prepared and how he plays the game."