Tigerdetails

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Tuesday chatted with T-Bob and Jordy Culotta about how the Zoom meetings have helped the staff during recruiting, the 2020 offensive line, Kardell Thomas and Todd Harris coming back from injuries, the depth in the running back room and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan.

Orgeron also said Justin Thomas, Andre Anthony, TK Mclendon and BJ Ojulari are "fighting for" the starting defensive end spots.

"We have a lot of summer practice to go. We have a lot of camp practice to go. But I really like Andre Anthony and TK Mclendon at left end and Justin Thomas and BJ Ojulari at right end."

Listen to the whole entire in the video above.