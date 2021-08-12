Ed Orgeron discusses his team after Day 6 of fall practice

Thursday's fall practice moved indoors due to rain and lightning in the Baton Rouge area, but Ed Orgeron met with the media following practice to discuss Day 6 of camp and the progression of his team thus far.

Here's a few highlights from Orgeron:

-- Orgeron asked about Derek Stingley playing offense... "We were gonna do it this week. In fact, we were gonna do it the day he had the minor injury... "We're gonna see where we are next week... Obviously I'm not gonna play him both ways if he's not full-speed."

-- Orgeron says both QBs, Nussmeier and Johnson, have stepped up. "Garrett made some outstanding plays today. He hasn't had many interceptions. ... I'm happy with both quarterbacks."

-- Orgeron says he thinks LSU is down to just one player who hasn't been vaccinated yet. Hopes Tiger Stadium will be 100% for Death Valley to be its full advantage. But says that's out of his wheelhouse. Focused on the team right now. Capacity decisions not up to him.

-- Orgeron praises Micah Baskerville's day, as well as Jared Small, Damone Clark and Navonteque "Bugg" Strong early in camp in the linebacking corps

-- Orgeron says RB Armoni Goodwin has been making some big plays in camp. Calls him smooth, fast and avoids tackles. Corey Kiner is hard to tackle because of his low center of gravity, he showed out on Thursday.

-- Orgeron also expecting Derek Stingley Jr. back Monday from "a minor camp injury."

-- When talking about the impressive, young freshmen WRs, Ed Orgeron said Chris Hilton caught a slant and scored. Very athletic. “He dunked it over the goal post."

-- Glen Logan re-injured his foot with a little break. Going to take a little time to heal.

-- Orgeron believes RB Tyrion Davis-Price will be a full go and back at practice Monday. Chasen Hines has been out a big but is expected back Monday

-- Orgeron asked about Landon Jackson potentially getting some work at tight end. Smiles that offensive & defensive coaches all want him, promised Landon & parents he'd be a D-Line during recruiting. He's full-speed coming back from his high school injury, but "still hard for him to cut."