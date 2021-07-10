Ed Orgeron discusses LSU's QB battle, says competition is fierce

Ed Orgeron continuously said throughout spring ball that LSU's quarterback battle would be decided in fall camp, and the head coach echoed much of the same this week when he joined WWL's "Sports Talk" radio show.

Even after losing TJ Finley to the transfer portal and eventually Auburn, the Tigers still have one of the most-talented QB rooms in the country with Myles Brennan, Max Johnson and freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

“We in the locker room, we know who the best player is, there ain’t no question, everybody knows. It’s going to work itself out and I’m going to let them play," he said on air with Bobby Hebert, Kristian Garic and Mike Detillier.

“The competition is going to be fierce, it's fierce everyday. I told them, everything that you do and you know, both those guys along with Garrett Nussmeier, are having some great summers.

"I think it’s going to work itself out. I think it’s going to be obvious. And obviously, you know, game week going into UCLA, we are going to name our starter, but if we could do it before, we can. It’s all going to be a feel thing.”

LSU start its season on the road against UCLA on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.

You can listen to the full interview with Orgeron HERE.